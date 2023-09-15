The High Court in Kampala has issued an order halting the forthcoming national delegates conference for opposition Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) that was set for Tuesday September 19.

In an interim order issued on Friday afternoon, the court’s registrar, Kintu Simon Zirintusa said it is only prudent that the delegates conference is halted until the main case is dispose of.

“It is hereby ordered that by consent of counsel for the respondents, an interim injunction doth issue, halting and restraining the respondents jointly and severally, and/or their servants, agents, employees, transferees and or any other person or body who may be claiming or acting under their instructions from holding extra ordinary national delegates conference of the Forum for Democratic Change scheduled for the 19 day of September 2023 till the final disposal of the main application for temporary injunction or until further orders of this honorable court,” Zirintusa ordered.

The development follows a group of aggrieved FDC members who ran to court challenging the forthcoming delegates conference that they said was fixed in contravention with the law.

Arafat Ntale Mwanja, Jamal Wante and Ssazi Marlick asked court to block the delegates conference until appropriate party organs and FDC offices comply with the law.

FDC, its president Eng. Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi were sued.

The trio avers that the extra ordinary national delegates conference organized by the FDC leadership is illegal and irregular since the responsible offices have been excluded from the preparation and organization of the meeting.

They also say the delegates conference has been organized hurriedly and in bad faith where it will embarrass the party and subject it to irreparable damage and loss.

“As interested members of Forum for Democratic Change, the illegal resolutions that will inevitably arise from the impugned national delegates conference will violate our right to assemble and associate but also destroy Forum for the Democratic Change.”