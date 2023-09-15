So many things have changed around Kampala and Uganda at large since Covid 19 and the subsequent lockdowns that followed hit the country and world at large.

Although they may seem long forgotten right now, the effects the pandemic left behind both good and bad are still fresh and vivid among us.

On a positive note though, a company that is making head way in the cleaning services business in general with focus on the domestic or home cleaning segment Kweeza cleaning services was born in 2020 at the end of the first lockdown.

How did it start?

As the Covid 19 pandemic took shape with the whole world in shock having come to a standstill, many work places shut down for a while, people found themselves having to devise new things to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Already I was interested in setting up a cleaning services business being the hygiene and organisation freak that I am and what made it easier, my friends were thinking along the same line so instead of working separately we decided to join hands and Kweeza Cleaning Services was born.”

You can call the company a proper Covid baby that is still going strong. We found our selves choosing to focus on domestic cleaning that is homes because most of the older established companies were focusing on commercial and office premises leaving a gap in the domestic bit of the business although when you would look at their documents on paper cleaning of homes would be a listed service Karungi adds.

They haven’t looked back since then as they have slowly entrenched themselves in the industry as the go to service provider for home cleaning services, post construction cleaning, sofa set cleaning, upholstery and fumigation among other services.

What makes Kweeza cleaning unique?

The cleaning business is largely built on trust and especially when you have to work in private spaces so Kweeza Cleaning tries to uphold high standards of professionalism first by ensuring they always put on the company uniform at work.

Secondly the client is briefed fully about the scope of work that shall be covered as per our contract with them so that they know what to expect, know what we shall move or handle and put back in place there after to build the trust.

At Kweeza we have also ensured all our business operation and legal documents are up to date, we have a proper functioning website and physical address where clients can reach us.

To kill any doubts they could have, we ensure we have proper identification and do a small audit with them to ensure everything is in order when the job is done.

On top of that we ensure we have done an exceptional job that leaves a lasting impression on the client whether it’s fumigation, post construction cleaning or full house cleaning.

Challenges

There is still very limited awareness about the need for professional cleaning services especially among domesticcustomers.

“ Most of us learnt how to clean and arrange stuff from home growing up. And as result we think that is all there is to domestic cleaning however it goes much deeper with a professional service provider.”

From ceilings to walls and all hard to reach areas, Kweeza does it all.

Specialized Detergents and chemicals that are used in cleaning things like sofa sets and carpets some times run out on the local market slowing down our work.

There is also a challenge with our machines breaking down and the lack of abundant expert technicians to fix them in time which slows us down in terms of number of jobs we can do and time taken to finish each job.

What the future holds?

Karungi says they are working towards making Kweeza Cleaning services the go to company of choice for every one seeking cleaning services whether commercial or domestic.

“We want Kweeza Cleaning to become the number one brand in the cleaning services industry locally in the next 5 years.”

Carol Karungi Byomire now 37 years young has always had an extra interest in clean and sparkling environments from her earlier years growing up.

“I dreamed of owning a cleaning company one day because of my genuine love for making things very organised and keeping my environment sparkling clean.

The Covid 19 pandemic was a blessing in disguise in that aspect because it brought me and my friends with a similar idea together and that is how Kweeza Cleaning services was born” she says.

The vibrant mother of three children is a graduate of Development Economics from Makerere University and has worked for a number of prominent organisations including URA. She most recently switched to business full time and is a Co-Director Kweeza Cleaning services besides other businesses.

WhatsApp: +256701133509

Email: [email protected]