National Unity Platform(NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has insisted that he will not follow directives from the Uganda Police because they are emotional and illegal.

Bobi Wine made the statements in response to a directive from Deputy IGP Katsigazi Tumusiime in which he decreed that the NUP put an end to their country-wide tour.

“Before Mr. Katsigazi Tumusiime issued his biased, illegal statement purporting to ban our NUP Country Wide Tour we first received a letter from Mr. Nuwagira John last Friday after our tour of Luwero, ‘halting’ our activities under the guise of a terrorism threat targeting my life. This was after they saw the massive numbers of people who came out to receive us and listen to our revolutionary message,” Bobi claims.

“As soon as we announced our mobilisation activities, they immediately started issuing those terror threats, which we believe were intended to block us from doing activities in the Kampala Metropolitan area. We were not surprised when they came up with other excuses,” he continued.

Bobi Wine says that the NUP will not abide by any illegal, unjust orders.

“To obey them would be to betray and commit an offence against our people.”

Maj Gen Katsigazi Tumusiime indicated that Kyagulanyi and his NUP supporters had disregarded a number of guidelines provided to them by police.