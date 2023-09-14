The Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) has unveiled a five-year strategic plan in which it seeks to have at least 80% of its product offerings digitalized.

Speaking during the launch of the plan at Essella Hotel in Najeera, Kampala, UPPC Managing Director, Prof. Sudi Nangoli said as the government chief printer navigates an Increasingly digital landscape, they will harness the power of technology to enhance their products and services for the convenience of their stakeholders.

“By 2026, we will digitize 80% of our product offerings, ensuring accessibility and convenience for our stakeholders, in alignment with the national digitisation road map that was recently launched. The corporation also aims at attracting clients who prioritize sustainability, thereby fostering mutually beneficial partnerships and contributing to its financial sustainability,” Prof, Nangoli said.

He described the five year plan as the blueprint that will navigate UPPC through the dynamic landscape in the next five years(2023- 2028) that embodies their aspirations, strategies, and initiatives to ensure they achieve their goals.

The Minister for Presidency, Milly Babalanda said the strategic plan seeks to position UPPC as the best printer on the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

She implored the management of UPPC to utilize the assets acquired to position the company at the highest standards possible.

According to Minister Babalanda, the UPPC joint venture with German Consortium of Veridos represents a groundbreaking development, enabling the secure printing of vital documents like passports, driving permits, and land titles.

“This joint venture underscores a new era in printing security documents and the collaboration with Uganda Security Printing Company will ensure UPPC transforms the printing and publishing industry in the country by ensuring enhanced security features and efficiency in document production. I am confident that the successful implementation of the this strategic plan will scale UPPC to greater heights, improving internal systems and usher in an era of transformation,”Babalanda said.

“I have optimism that UPPC is heading in the right direction, and we can only anticipate the outcomes. ”