The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) is gearing up for a transformative phase of infrastructure development following the release of its annual performance report for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The authority, led by Executive Director Allen Kagina and other top officials, has outlined a series of ambitious projects aimed at improving the country’s road network and ensuring the construction of resilient bridges.

Among the focal points of UNRA’s forthcoming initiatives is the construction of permanent and weather/climate-resilient bridges in the Katonga and Lwera areas.

These critical projects aim to address the persistent transport interferences and disconnectivity issues faced by users of the Kampala-Masaka highway, particularly during peak seasons when road cutoffs have been prevalent.

“Our commitment is to provide sustainable transportation solutions to the people of Uganda. The Katonga and Lwera bridges are pivotal in ensuring year-round connectivity and preventing the disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions,” stated Kagina.

Additionally, UNRA has set its sights on constructing a new bridge at Karuma, aimed at minimising the risks associated with using the old bridge and improving overall safety and efficiency on this crucial transportation route.

Despite commendable progress during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, UNRA acknowledged facing budget cuts, a challenge shared by many government entities. This financial setback has left the authority grappling with a substantial loan burden of 629 billion shillings.

Director of Roads and Bridges at UNRA, Samuel Muhoozi, explained, “Budget constraints have presented challenges, but our dedication to advancing Uganda’s infrastructure remains unwavering.”

In a bid to further enhance the country’s road network, UNRA announced plans to reconstruct the worn-out 90-kilometer Masaka-Kyotera-Mutukula highway. Design studies for the Kyotera-Rakai-Isingiro road are also on the horizon.

“We are committed to ensuring that our road network meets the highest standards, providing reliable transportation for all Ugandans.” Muhoozi added,

As of today, UNRA reports that 97% of paved roads in the country are in good condition. The authority continues its efforts to improve and maintain the remaining roads in need of attention, as they work towards creating a safer and more efficient transportation infrastructure for Uganda’s citizens.

With the release of the annual performance report and a clear vision for the future, UNRA is poised to embark on a new era of progress, paving the way for enhanced connectivity and infrastructure resilience in Uganda.