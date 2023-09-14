The Ministry of Energy in Uganda has unveiled its ground-breaking Energy Policy for Uganda 2023, placing energy’s pivotal role in national economic development at the forefront.

The policy’s primary objective is to elevate national connectivity from 19% to a remarkable 80% by the year 2040, a move set to stimulate economic growth and attract substantial investments.

During the policy launch event, State Minister for Energy, Okaasai Opolot, reiterated the policy’s commitment to universal access to electricity by 2040, particularly emphasizing its focus on rural and underserved areas.

“Our vision is to ensure electricity reaches every corner of Uganda, with special attention to areas that have long been without this essential service.” Stated Okaasai

Furthermore, the policy seeks to diversify energy sources and bolster energy security to safeguard critical energy resources, ensuring that Uganda’s energy needs are met consistently and reliably.

“Energy security is paramount for the stability and growth of our nation. This policy is our roadmap to achieving this crucial goal.” Emphasized Okaasai

ADVERTISEMENT

In a significant show of international support, the German government has pledged its commitment to assist Uganda in developing its energy sector. Germany’s Ambassador to Uganda, Matthias Schauer, affirmed their partnership,

“Germany is proud to collaborate with Uganda in enhancing its energy sector. This support reflects our shared commitment to sustainability and reducing reliance on environmentally detrimental biomass sources.”stated Schauer.

Representing the Ugandan government, Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua, speaking on behalf of Prime Minister Robinnah Nabbanja, urged all stakeholders in the energy sector to prioritize energy security, recognizing its indispensable role in socio-economic development.

“Our government is steadfast in making informed decisions to formulate energy policies that will contribute to the prosperity and security of our nation.” Stressed Obua

Uganda’s Energy Policy for 2023 marks a significant stride toward achieving the country’s Vision 2040, fostering inclusivity and economic development across various sectors.

As Uganda aspires to become a regional energy hub, international collaboration and comprehensive policies like this are instrumental in realizing the nation’s full potential and securing a brighter, more sustainable future.