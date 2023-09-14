By Amiri Wabusimba

Mr. Kivumbi Muzamiru has been named the new executive officer at Uganda Muslim Medical Bureau (UMMB) Old Kampala. The appointment represents a continuation of the bureau’s goal to strengthen the culture of entrepreneurship and innovation across Muslim health care system. Mr. Kivumbi replaces his former boss Dr Karama Saidi who retired from service in December 2022 after serving the Bureau for more than 10 years. Kivumbi will serve as the Executive secretary of UMMB for the next three years the medical arm of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council.

In a letter issued by the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) Secretary General Hon Muhamad Ali Aluma on the 6 September 2022, I quote “following the retirement of Dr. Karama Saidi as the Executive Secretary in December 2022, UMSC Management & UMMB board resolved to appoint Mr. Kivumbi Muzamiru as the interim Executive Secretary for UMMB.

Muslim Supreme Council Secretary General, Hon Council Aluma noted that, as the only Muslim Medical Bureau in the country that invests uniquely to enhance quality health service delivery in the Muslim founded PNFPs, UMMB needed someone within the structure, young and with the experience to champion its strategic plan with ‘Healthcare for all’ and position its self as a national organization under Uganda Muslim Supreme council (UMSC), our hope is in this fresh face at the bureau to ensure this is achieved. Hon Aluma said.

While speaking to the Board Chairman Dr. Abdallah Nkoyooyo, ‘I would l like to thank Mr. Kivumbi for all his efforts and support to the bureau during the 6 months of Acting’ ‘Our focus will continue to be on ensuring that UMMB Health network is vibrant and able to deliver quality health services using Islamic principles’. Dr. Nkoyooyo added that Kivumbi is an outstanding executive who will add significant value to UMMB being that he has been natured within the system by Dr. Karama and has all the requirements with his collaborative and leadership experience across a diverse range of network, Kivumbi is a fantastic team player, younger and energetic to lead this team, with few months as acting, he exhibited beyond our expectation that we had to trust him with authority and has the board’s utmost support. Dr. Nkoyooyo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘I’m delighted to be taking on this new role, the shoes am stepping in present both challenges and opportunities for the network and myself, pray for me and advise me always. I’m enormously proud to be leading the bureau into the next chapter in its rich history. We have huge opportunities to grow on and off our chairs and to engage our exceptional partners both within and outside. I’m looking forward to working closely with UMSC management, MoH, Board committee leadership, Health partners, and everyone around UMMB.’ “We have a strong track record with interdisciplinary partnerships, and expanding my role will enable UMMB to continue to build partnerships across all sectors and increase our facility membership and quality of services provided: expect results-based operations at the secretariat given my back ground in Monitoring, Evaluation and accountability for results as the executive secretary possesses,” said Mr. Kivumbi.

Mr. Kivumbi Muzamiru, an experienced health economist and Public Health M&E specialist with experience in Monitoring and evaluation of the health sector spanning for over 10 years. He started his career at Naguru Teenage information and health center in 2008 as a peer educator and later joined Saidina Abubakr Islamic hospital as a data manager in 2010. Kivumbi holds an ordinary diploma in business statistics from Makerere University Business school (MUBs), a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Makerere University Kampala (MAK), Post graduate diploma in Monitoring and evaluation from Uganda Management Institute (UMI) and currently doing Masters Of Public health Monitoring and Evaluation (MPHME) at Makerere school of public health (MakSPH).

Mr. Kivumbi joined UMMB in 2014 as assistant M&E but with the zeal and commitment to his work, he was promoted to M&E officer in 2016. In 2018 Kivumbi was promoted as M&E manager and in 2020 to M&E /strategic information advisor, throughout this period, he attained both management and leadership skills at both middle level and senior level of the organization. Kivumbi possesses project management technical ability that we hope can be leveraged on to attract more resources at the secretariat. In his new role, Kivumbi will be the overall accounting officer for secretariat activities and any related matters in the bureau and will report to the board alongside, UMSC management executive, who remain responsible for all bureau activities.

Uganda Muslim medical Bureau is organizing Annual Health stakeholders’ convention at the time of Mr. Kivumbi’s appointment, he faces tough times ahead as he is to ensure there is comprehensive, and quality health services across the network), Leadership and governance (Ensuring there is strategic leadership and accountability for results) and Access to essential health products (Ensuring there is a sustained, consistent and reliable supply chain system for essential medical supplies).

The author Wabusimba Amiri is a communications specialist at UMMB