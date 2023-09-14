Mehmet Fatih AK, the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Uganda, visited Next Media today. This visit emphasized the value of international collaboration and showcased the potential for fruitful partnerships.

The day commenced with a tour of Next Media’s cutting-edge facilities, offering Ambassador Mehmet Fatih AK an insight into Uganda’s media landscape.

Subsequently, Ambassador Mehmet Fatih AK engaged in a crucial meeting with Next Media Group’s CEO, Kin Kariisa. The discussion centered on strengthening relations between Uganda and Turkey, exploring collaboration opportunities, and celebrating Turkey’s centenary of the Republic.

This visit underscores the importance of face-to-face diplomacy and the power of collaboration in an increasingly interconnected world. It serves as a testament to the potential for nations and media entities to work together for mutual benefit, fostering understanding, economic growth, and global advancement.