The head of Jinja Blood Bank, Adonia Nanhumba, has expressed concern over the alarming decline in blood donations attributed to negative public perceptions.

The blood bank, situated within Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, faces a monthly target of 1300 units but often falls short due to a scarcity of donors.

Despite a soaring demand for blood, particularly among anaemic patients and expectant mothers in various healthcare facilities, a substantial gap in blood donation persists. This issue is primarily linked to a pessimistic attitude prevalent among the public regarding blood donation.

Adonia Nanhumba, the Head of Jinja Blood Bank, lamented the challenges they face in achieving their monthly targets. She pointed out that negative perceptions have deterred potential donors from coming forward to save lives through blood donations.

However, in a bid to address this problem, the blood bank has launched a toll-free telephone number where the public can report incidents of blood sales.

The toll-free number, 0800122422, aims to empower the community to combat the unethical practice of selling blood, even to individuals who have previously donated.

The situation has raised concerns within the community. Jabril Kaisokampaga, a councilor at Buikwe District, expressed his frustration, saying, “It pains a lot when you have a card as a blood donor, but you also have to buy blood in health facilities.”

Michael Bwire, the LCIII Chairman of Wakisi Division, urged health workers to stop selling blood, emphasizing that it is readily available for free. He called for transparency and an end to exorbitant pricing.

Amidst these challenges, leaders in Njeru are advocating for an independent blood bank. The Jinja Blood Bank currently serves a vast catchment area, which includes addressing emergencies, especially accidents, given its location along a busy highway.

To bolster the efforts of the Jinja Blood Bank, the Indian Association in Uganda has organized a series of blood donation camps in factories owned by Indians.

The initiative kicked off at Yogi Steels in Buikwe District, illustrating the commitment of the Indian community to their Corporate Social Responsibility.

As the blood bank strives to overcome the hurdles of negative perceptions and unethical blood sales, the community’s engagement and support have never been more critical.

With the launch of the toll-free number and the backing of organizations like the Indian Association in Uganda, there is hope that the supply of life-saving blood will be more reliable in Jinja and its surrounding areas.