Sports commentator and sportscaster Benjamin Jermaine Egesa has clinched the prestigious 17th APL Mentorship Award, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

For over a decade, he has consistently demonstrated excellence in his craft, leaving an indelible mark on the domestic and international sports scene.

Egesa’s impressive resume includes hosting the National Cross Country Championships at Kololo in 2017, where he brought thrilling action to audiences nationwide. He also commented on the Africa Heavyweight championship between Shafik Kiwanuka and Thamsanga Dube, an event graced by the esteemed presence of World Boxing Federation President Howard Goldberg Ivor in 2019.

The same year, Egesa made history as he hosted and commented on the First-Ever Armed Forces Appreciation Motocross Championship, showcasing his versatility as a sports broadcaster. His contributions extended to the boxing world, where he served as the lead commentator for two seasons of the Uganda Boxing Champions League.

Egesa’s journey has been marked by remarkable milestones, including his role as the Official Commentator of the NSSF KAVC International Volleyball Tournament in 2023; he also held the position of Lead Commentator for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League for two consecutive seasons on Sanyuka Prime.

As the only commentator from East Africa invited by CAF to cover the CHAN 2022 tournament in Algeria, Egesa has not only represented his nation but also showcased the exceptional talent within Uganda’s sports media landscape.

Egesa’s voice has become synonymous with Ugandan sports, whether it’s the National Rugby League and Rugby 7s, the National Athletics Meets, numerous marathons and runs, or the adrenaline-pumping MTN Action Kingdom Bike Races and County Football tournaments.

Furthermore, Egesa co-hosts the popular “Beats and Balls” show on NBS Sport, where he engages fans with insightful discussions and expert analysis of the sports world.

Joining the ranks of past winners, including sports legends like Aldrine Nsubuga, Patrick Kanyomozi, Ahmed Hussein, Phionah Namiiro, Peter Otal, and Clive Kyazze, Jermaine Egesa’s name is now etched in the corridors of Uganda’s sports media history.