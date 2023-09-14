Abura Pirir, a mentally ill person in Moroto who jumped on the road in front of President Museveni’s convoy on Tuesday causing all units to come to a brief halt before proceeding has been released.

The president was headed to Nadunget Subcounty in Moroto district for the groundbreaking ceremony of a Cement factory

The driver tactically dodged Pirir, at the time of the incident and no one was injured

The presidential Special Forces Command then swung into action and arrested Pirir who was handed over to Moroto Central Police Station

“This was a preventive measure meant to restrain the deranged suspect from harming himself or harming other people.”, Police Spokesperson for Karamoja, Mike Longole Mike told Nile Post

ADVERTISEMENT

He adds that security is committed to maintain calm allover Karamoja region

Pirir who had adorned Muhoozi Kainerugaba Tshirt told us today that he only wanted to greet the president

“I don’t know why I was arrested. I just wanted to shake hands with the president.”, Abura Pirir told Nile Post