Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu, two musical titans, are about to square off in a musical clash for the ages.

But before they lock horns at Kololo Independence Grounds on September 15, 2023, they decided to give us a taste of the drama on our TV screens.

Last night, the entertainment world was electrified as these fierce divas engaged in a live pre-game battle on none other than Sanyuka TV.

Sparks flew, egos clashed, and drama unfolded spectacularly as they went head-to-head in a fiery exchange.

The pre-game showdown had fans from both camps losing their minds. Social media platforms were set ablaze as supporters rallied behind their favorite divas, urging everyone to join the debate. And for those on the move, the action was streamed live on the Afro Mobile app, ensuring that no one missed a second of the action.

In the midst of this heated confrontation, Zambaali, NBS Amasengejje anchor, took the reins as the debate’s moderator. With charisma and wit, he skillfully navigated the intense exchanges and brought viewers’ questions to life, adding even more fuel to the raging fire.

Sheebah, bold and unapologetic as ever, declared, “Cindy has been asking for a battle; today, I am here to give her what she wants.”

Cindy stood her ground with confidence on the other side of the ring. “I am here today because I am still necessary and relevant in the music industry, not because of Sheebah,” she declared, sending shockwaves through the debate.

And it didn’t end there. The battle on Sanyuka TV was so intense that even social media couldn’t contain the excitement.

Ronnie, a keen observer, exclaimed, “Cindy owned the debate, oozing confidence and eloquence. Sheebah’s interruptions and language shifts were distracting. Cindy’s reasoning was on point!”

As the pre-game battle ended on a cliffhanger, anticipation for the main event at Kololo Independence Grounds skyrocketed.