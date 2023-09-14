Muni University has appointed Assoc. Prof Simon Katrini as the Vice Chancellor (VC) effective September 1, 2023.

”Associate Professor Anguma Simon Katrini has been appointed as Vice Chancellor Muni University. We congratulate him upon this appointment and we look forward to continuous stewardship of the great Muni University.” the university announced on Wednesday.

Katrini assumes the position he has held in acting capacity since June 2022, following the demise of the university founding VC, Prof. Christine Dranzoa.

According to the statement by Muni, Katrini was appointed upon recommendation by the university council and Chancellor Bishop Henry Luke Orombi.

Commenting on his appointment, Joel Aita, the chairman, Muni University Council noted that during the one-year period when Katrini served as the Acting VC, Muni achieved remarkable milestones.

“Notably, our institution has more than doubled its student admissions, attracting candidates from all corners of the country. Furthermore, there has been a remarkable surge in interest from students hailing from the West Nile region. This surge in enrollment brings forth opportunities for local entrepreneurs in the form of hostel and restaurant services, which can greatly benefit our community,” Aita noted.

He added, ”Additionally, the university has secured substantial grant approvals, including one exceeding $27 million that is currently in the final stages of processing.”

Katrini, joined Muni University as the deputy vice chancellor in charge of academic affairs in November 2015.

Earlier, he served in different capacities at Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) for a period of 17 years.

Located in Arua City, Muni University is a government-funded university started in 2013.

It is one of the public universities and degree-awarding institutions in Uganda, licensed and supervised by the National Council for Higher Education.