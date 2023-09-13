Stanbic Bank Uganda’s Head of Marketing Daniel Ogong has been named by peers as the African Marketing Confederation (AMC) Professional of the year 2023.

Ogong was handed the coveted honour at the end of the 2nd Annual AMC Conference which was hosted by the Uganda Marketers Society (UMS) at the Imperial Botanical Beach Hotel in Entebbe which climaxed with an award ceremony.

The AMC awards celebrate and acknowledge the remarkable achievements, cutting-edge innovations, and exceptional leadership demonstrated by outstanding individuals within the realm of marketing across the expansive African region.

“For the AMC Marketing Professional of the year, we seek to celebrate an individual who possesses an elevated position within an organisation, specialising in the realm of marketing and is commonly referred to as a senior marketing professional. They are distinguished by their extensive experience and remarkable proficiency in their field, “ said AMC president, Helen McIntee.

“The ultimate winner of this recognition is one whose primary responsibilities encompass the formulation and execution of strategic marketing plans, the management of marketing campaigns, and the facilitation of business expansion through the implementation of effective marketing strategies.”

David Balikuddembe, the resident of the Uganda Marketers Society said, “we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Daniel Ogong for this outstanding achievement. Your dedication, creativity, and relentless pursuit of excellence have earned you the title of ‘Marketing Professional of the year.”

Commenting on his achievement, Ogong said hailed the African Marketing Federation for the honour.

“I want to thank all my peers, those that nominated and voted for me. Being recognised by colleagues, across the African continent is the ultimate honour for any professional and I am delighted. I also congratulate all the other nominees and winners. Let us continue doing what we do best, telling our brands’ respective stories and solutioning for customers.”

About Ogong

Ogong is a highly acclaimed and respected Ugandan and East African professional marketer who has previously served as the Marketing Director of Nile Breweries for more than 15 years where he helped build a stable portfolio of brands.

In 2017, he was named Executive Head of Marketing and Communication by Stanbic Bank Uganda where he has since helped maintain the lender’s position at the top of the industry by leading client focused brand experience and product campaigns.