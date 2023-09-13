By Fred Ssewajje

Shock as more than 2000 pupils in Mubende failed district Mock making a percentage of 59.4.

Mubende district is still reeling from the shock of more 2,000 candidate class pupils failing Mock Examinations. The examinations were organised by the district to enable the primary seven pupils prepare for the national examinations which will be held on Friday, October 13. The District Education Officer Mubende Asaph Kabunga said that of 4,968 registered candidates and only 167 did not sit for mock exams. Of the 4,986 pupils only 27 were in Div I making 0.5% , 37 were in Div II making a total 7.4% , DIV III were 2932 pupils making 5.9%, Div IV had 1,168 pupils making 23.4%. Those who were ungraded because they failed were 2,960 making 59.4% while those who missed the exams were 167 making 3.3%.

Kabunga said that initial analysis indicated that many of the pupils who performed poorly were challenged by question approach.

The Chief Administrative officer Leonard Tumusiime urged for calm as he said that the mock examinations were intentionally difficult to prompt more intense revision.

He invited the headteachers to meet with the district education board to compare notes on the performance and how to improve.

However, the Mubende LCV Michael Ntambi warned school heads who performed poorly that they risk losing their positions.

Mubende district has 87 primary government schools and 27 private schools making a total of 112. According to mock results for 2022, the district registered 5,155 pupils of which 91 were in Div I, 644 were in Div II, 1,049 were in DIV III, 747 were in Div IV and 2355 were ungraded and 269 did sit for mocks. According to last year’s performance there’s a decline in Mock performance.