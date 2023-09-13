Anderson Burora, the Deputy Resident City Commissioner of Rubaga division, has asked National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi not to gather large crowds during his mobilisation tour in Kampala because the city is facing terror threats.

Robert Kyagulanyi, who completes his first phase of mobilisation in Arua today, is expected to launch similar tours in other districts, including Kampala and Wakiso.

Addressing the press in Kampala, Burora said that government does not plan to stop Kyagulanyi from organizing his tours but due to the prevailing terror threats facing Kampala city, there are guidelines that he will be required to follow.

“Kyagulanyi is free to conduct his tours but he will be required to indicate where he is going to conduct his meetings, how he is going to conduct them and other criteria. Due to the terror threats, he will not be allowed near markets, city square, schools and bus parks,” he said

He also warned sections of opposition politicians who have started politicking the terror warnings by security saying that they are miss leading the public.

Relatedly, the police have also warned National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi to control his crowds and also avoid putting himself in a tempting position for ill-intended people.

“We absolutely understand the concern of NUP supporters about these processions, but as the Joint Security Agencies, we are more concerned by terror threats, which would risk the safety of the NUP leader and his supporters. We are aware several NUP bloggers and propagandists are likely to release propaganda, in response to the police appeal and instruction,” police said

So far, non of Kyagulanyi’s mobilization drives has been stopped by authorities.