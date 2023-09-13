The International Police(InterPol) in Kenya has arrested Dr.Mathew Kirabo who is wanted over the murder of his girlfriend, Desire Mirembe Jemima, a former Makerere University.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga confirmed the arrest of Kirabo.

“Mathew Kirabo who is wanted by Mukono High court was arrested by Inteprol Kenya yesterday following a red notice issued by Interpol Uganda,” Enanga said.

Last year, the High Court in Mukono found, Dr. Matthew Kirabo, guilty of the grisly murder of his girlfriend, Desire Mirembe Jemima, a former Makerere University and dumped the body in Lugazi.

Justice Henry Kaweesa Isabirye said evidence proved that the murder was as a result of a love story gone wrong.

The judgement was delivered in absentia after Kirabo had jumped bail and run out of the country.

According to the police spokesperson, when Kirabo jumped bail and court convicted him of the murder of his girlfriend, the office of the DPP together with CID gave authority to Interpol and he was declared a fugitive.

Also, a red notice was issued in November 2021 putting InterPol allover the country on notice to arrest him on sight.

Enanga said following the red notice, InterPol followed Kirabo’s movements as he traversed the globe to hide from justice until he was apprehended on Tuesday in Kenya.

“Arrangements are in place to have him delivered to Interpol Uganda and later hand him to Mukono High Court . We commend InterPol Kenya and InterPol Uganda for the efforts to have him arrested. The arrest highlights the excellent relations between Kenya and Uganda law enforcement agencies in bringing people to account for their criminal actions,” Enanga said.