Police have issued a directive banning the ongoing mobilization tours by National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

A statement issued by the deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime indicated that Kyagulanyi and his NUP supporters have disregarded a number of guidelines provided to them by police.

“While we completely support the right of individuals, groups and other citizens to peacefully gather or assemble, and make their views on matters of public policy, we have noticed that, in all areas where the NUP mobilization activities have been carried out, there have been total breaches to the guidelines,” Maj Gen Katsigazi said.

On Monday, police warned that Kyagulanyi’s rallies were vulnerable to attacks by terrorists who might take advantage of the loopholes therein.

Police said the mobilization tours and rallies are done in open spaces which are difficult to manage, adding that currently, the National Unity Platform uses poorly trained people to act as guards which puts the lives of their supporters and well-wishers in danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of them(leaders) posture at the top of their motor vehicles with thousands of supporters well-wishers and onlookers gathering around which can make them attractive as soft targets for terrorists. We want to continue appealing to the NUP leadership to conduct their mobilization tours in a safe and secure manner. As joint security, we can guarantee their safety when they conduct these meetings in town halls and closed venues with restricted numbers of participants who are thoroughly checked,” Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said .

In the statement released on Wednesday, the deputy IGP indicated that the mobilization tours by Kyagulanyi have caused chaos in the various parts of the country they have been so far held.

Bobi Wine has so far held mobilization tours in Western Uganda, Bunyoro sub-region, Tooro sub-region and Luweero in central Uganda among other areas.

“Wherever the meetings have happened, there has been public disorder, unnecessary traffic jams, loss of business, malicious damage to property, for instance in Mbarara City, their rowdy supporters vandalized a Toyota Hiace, under reg. no. UBD 251J, and traffic accidents, including a fatal one in Hoima City, on the 11.09.2023, where a one, Mugisa Norman died and 10 others got serious injuries, during the NUP convoy.”

The deputy IGP said during the mobilization activities in Luweero, Kyagulanyi used one of the rallies to “incite violence, promote sectarianism, make illegitimate calls for the removal of an elected government, and issuance of defamatory statements against the person of President Museveni.”

“In view of the above blatant breaches of the guidelines, the activities of the NUP are immediately suspended. This announcement is a follow-up, to our communication to the NUP leadership, halting the planned mobilization activities and opening of offices, until such a time that they are ready to comply with the guidelines and rule of law.”

“ We are sending this strong message, that our country, Uganda, will not wait for its villages, towns, urban centers and cities to burn, before taking action to protect its citizens and property. We are going to put an end to the mob mentality, bullying and intimidating tactics of NUP radicals, against innocent civilians and law enforcers.”

Police said they have a mandate to uphold the rule of law in liaison with other stakeholders and will respond appropriately, against all perpetrators of incitement to violence, that can lead to civil unrest throughout the country.

“Uganda is one of the safest country in the region and across the globe and we plan for it to remain that way. This directive stands. until such a time when the NUP is compliant and law abiding.”

Early this week, NUP president, Robert Kyagulanyi said security was using the bomb threat to curtail their mobilization tours.

On Monday police said Kyagulanyi is being investigated over sectarian remarks he made while in Luweero.