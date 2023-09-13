In a world where media shapes perceptions and drives narratives, the role of journalism has never been more critical.

For 15 years, NBS TV has been at the forefront of delivering exceptional journalism while actively engaging with local communities.

To commemorate this significant milestone, NBS TV introduces the NBS at 15 Scholarship Campaign.

The campaign revolves around giving back to the community by nurturing young talents who aspire to make a difference through journalism. NBS TV recognizes that a well-educated workforce is paramount in an ever-evolving media landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

By investing in these students’ specialized education in journalism, NBS TV aims to infuse the industry with fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and a commitment to delivering exceptional news services.

The scholarship winners are expected to have a distinct career advantage, pushing the boundaries of journalistic excellence.

Joseph Kigozi, Next Media Deputy Group CEO and Chief of Strategy, shared his thoughts on the campaign: “The NBS At 15 Scholarship Campaign is about more than just giving people money. It’s a strong message from NBS that we will keep investing in the future of journalism in Uganda. As the saying goes, let’s ‘Inform to Transform.'”

Applicants must have completed senior six within the last three years with a minimum of 10 points and two principal passes. It’s important to note that the scholarship covers tuition fees only, with all other associated costs being the recipients’ responsibility.

Candidates must submit a 500-word letter of intent and a 2-minute video explaining their journalist aspirations. Both of these must be sent online via nbs.ug/scholarships. Or you can drop off a printed copy of the motivation letter at any of our United Media partner locations nationwide.

As the October 11, 2023, application deadline approaches, NBS TV invites qualified candidates to seize this opportunity, reminding them that the NBS At 15 Scholarship Campaign is an open door to a brighter future.