The Democratic Party (DP) has urged President Museveni to refrain from rushing the implementation of the digital number plates project and instead wait for Parliament’s report on the matter.

In a statement, Ismail Kiirya, the President of Uganda Young Democrats (UYD), emphasised that the concerns raised by Minister Kahinda Otafiire should not be taken lightly.

Last month, Minister Kahinda Otafiire, the Minister of Internal Affairs, expressed reservations about the digital number plates deal with the Russian company, Joint Stock Company Global Security.

He informed the Members of Parliament on the Physical Infrastructure Committee that a benchmark report by the police indicated that the Russian company’s system was not being utilized by any other country in the world. Additionally, he deemed the company’s claim of printing the number plates from Poland as untenable.

“The first time I became aware of this project, other than through the press, was when Mr. Wavamuno (Gordon) wrote to me, complaining about the shutdown of his business in favor of Joint Stock and suggesting that they could work together,” the Minister stated.

“As the Democratic Party, we request that this project not be rushed, and instead, we wait for the report from Parliament regarding the contractor,” Kiirya said.

He emphasised that the decision should be based on the parliamentary report, which will determine whether the company is legitimate or not.

The digital number plates will be managed by a Russian company called Joint Stock Company Global Security.

“Let’s prioritise the proper utilization of taxpayer’s money rather than focusing solely on profit. We do not want this project to end up like the failed standard gauge railway,” Kiirya added.

“We need to exercise caution regarding this project, or else we may invest in another Lubowa hospital,” he cautioned.

President Museveni, however, remains steadfast in his insistence that the digital motor number plates project must proceed as planned, stating that it will play a crucial role in combating crime in Uganda.

“I am determined to implement the electronic number plates. It will be a significant blow to crime because most criminals use vehicles or boda bodas to travel to and from crime scenes,” Museveni affirmed.

He noted that closing the crime gap through the use of digital number plates will make it extremely challenging for criminals to operate, as their movements will be closely monitored.

“All ongoing debates should be set aside, and the project should proceed to resolve the issue,” he emphasized.

The digital number plate project will be overseen by Joint Stock Company Global Security, a Russian company. It is part of Uganda’s Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS), aimed at enhancing efficiency in the transportation and security sectors of the country.

Originally scheduled to commence in mid this year, the project faced delays on the contractor’s side, pushing the start date to November.

During this phase, motor vehicles will be required to replace their old number plates with digital ones, with a fee of Shs150,000 for motor vehicles and Shs50,000 for motorcycles.

However, various government ministries and agencies involved in the project are currently at odds regarding its implementation objectives.

The replacement of old license number plates with digital ones is expected to generate approximately Shs154 billion if all registered vehicle owners comply.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Works and Transport, as of May 31, there are 1,820,474 vehicles in the country, with 1,184,651 being motorcycles and 635,823 falling into other vehicle categories.