The leaders of the Public Accountants Examinations Board (PAEB) at the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) are expressing worry over the failure rates in the recent August 2023 accountancy exams.

Out of the 3,919 candidates who took the exams, only 32.9% passed, although this does represent an improvement from the June 2023 exams.

The results were officially released by ICPAU President Josephine Okui Ossiya and PAEB Chairperson Laura Aseru Orobia at Skyz Hotel in Naguru on Monday.

This was the second examination cycle under the new syllabus, and paper 18 – integration of knowledge was conducted as a computer-based examination.

Orobia, the chairperson of PAEB, identified the targeted preparation commonly known as spotting as one of the main causes for the high failure rates.

This method involves candidates focusing on specific areas when studying for the exams.

She also noted that the August exams were meant to provide an opportunity for those who previously failed to catch up, but it seems that candidates did not allocate enough time for preparation.

Orobia emphasised the importance of computer skills in today’s job market, including email usage, word processing, spreadsheet creation, slide show presentations, PDF handling, file compression, and internet navigation.

She expressed concern that the failures were in the core papers of the Certified Public Accountancy course, which measure the technical competence of accountants.

The most failed papers were Financial Management 8, Advanced Financial Reporting 12, Public Financial Management 13, and Advanced Financial Management 15.

Orobia announced that out of the 3,919 candidates, there were more female candidates (2,144 or 54.7%) than male candidates (1,775 or 45.5%) for the August 2023 exams.

The pass rate for female candidates was 34.1%, slightly higher than the 31.5% pass rate for male candidates.

She celebrated the success of female candidates, with 13 out of the top candidates being female (61.9%) and 8 being male (38. 1%).The top candidate at the final level was also female.

The cumulative number of students who have completed the CPA course is now at 4,958, with 1,942 (39.1%) being female and 3,016 (60.9%) being male.

Orobia noted that there is a decline in performance as candidates advance through the levels, with lower-level papers achieving better results than higher-level ones.

She reiterated the importance of computer skills necessary for today’s job positions and tasks, including email usage, word processing, spreadsheet creation, slide show presentations, PDF handling, file compression, and internet navigation.

ICPAU President Josephine Okui Ossiya encouraged students to be focused and intentional in their preparations to improve the pass rate, which still remains low.

Additionally, ICPAU successfully conducted the computer-based examination for Paper 18 – Integration of Knowledge.

During his welcome remarks, ICPAU chief executive officer, Derick Nkajja introduced the new council and examination board, highlighting the changes since the last cycle.