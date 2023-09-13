A total of 74 inmates have graduated after attaining diplomas in entrepreneurship and small business management from Makerere University Business School.

Of the 74 inmates, 44 attained first class honours, 27 got second class upper and three attained second-class lower honours.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony held at the Upper Maximum Prison in Luzira, the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija who represented the Internal Affairs Minister hailed the inmates for the exceptional accomplishments but also recognized the transformative power of education, even within the confines of prison walls.

He said article 30 of constitution grants all person the right to education including inmates

“The Uganda Vision 2040 considers the provision of education a key element of social transformation. I therefore commend the leadership and management of Uganda Prisons Service for efforts they have put in over time to promote education in prison,” Minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire said.

“To the inmates, I have noticed that most of you are young people. You still have a lot of life to live. Use your time in this correctional facility to reflect on your life, accept full responsibility of your choices and take the necessary efforts to put yourself on the path to a successful life inside and outside prison. Take time to reflect on choices that led you here and those you will make going forward.”

He said education not only empowers the inmates but also carries responsibility to use knowledge for good

“Today you have proved that second chance are not deserved but earned. Use this opportunity to make amends, to make a positive impact and contribute to society in meaningful ways as your journey serves as an inspiration to others who may be facing challenges in their lives. Your resilience reminds us all that it is never too late to learn, grow and transform.”

He said the opportunity for education and skills development is crucial to inmates since it helps them benefit from government programs including Operation Wealth Creation and Parish Development Model among others outside prisons which are intended to empower citizens live productive lives.

The Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija applauded MUBS for helping train the inmates.

“I applaud you for giving inmates hope as far as education is concerned. We promise we shall continue working with you in this respect,” Dr. Byabashaija said.

He said such education services will soon be extended to regional prisons around the country including Mbale, Mbarara and Gulu among others but to also include females.

The Makerere University Business School (MUBS) principal, Prof. Moses Muhwezi said the program is their contribution to the cause of humanity.

“This is our corporate social responsibility as we believe that people need a second chance, perhaps a third and fourth chance and none should be written. Prisons is a centre for correctional services,” Prof. Muhwezi said.

He said education is important for the social economic transformation of the country.

Prof. Muhwezi said the dropout levels in Uganda are very high with many of the people who start primary not able to complete university, a gap he said needs to be closed.

“It is important to encourage this kind of education to close that gap. Inmates are part of those that must have support.”

He said the inmates didn’t not only get grades with MUBS but can also be employed anywhere in the country .