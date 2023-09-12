From the time when the NRM dirty money factor exploded as the dividing factor in the once leading opposition party FDC, both sides have used the party constitution as the only weapon for defense citing the party constitution.

The Katonga faction has backed the National chairman Wasswa Birigwa as the only one supposed to call for the delegate’s conference to elect members of National executive committee members.

Whereas the Najjanakumbi faction are organizing parallel elections, a dilemma the former chairperson electoral commission Michael Kabazigura says he never experienced in his reign.

“If you have been observing what is going on around the country, there is nothing to call an election in the FDC”, Kabazigura explained.

Considering the reasoning of either group, legal minds believe the FDC constitution was made not anticipating such differences could emerge and now it leaves a lot more to be explained.

Constitutional lawyer George Musisi is concerned either side is taking advantage of the unclear party constitution to push selfish political interests.

“This constitution as it is being interpreted is in bad faith and cannot offer any solution to the problem, it is very shallow” Musisi stressed.

Counsel Musisi has advised the faction groups, “Go to court and seek legal interpretation of the FDC constitution. That will bring a lasting solution to end the differences in the party”.

He adds, “The crisis should help them fix the unexplained gap in the part constitution.”

But political scholar John Paul Kasujja scanning through the formation FDC with Kizza Besigye as the founding father believes the Katonga faction will take it all .

He explains that, “The katonga faction was wise to claim Najjanakumbi faction received the so-called dirty money. The party was founded based on the personality of Kizza Besigye and everyone believes in what he says . It will be very hard for Patrick Oboi Amurriat and Nandala Mafabi to take this away from people’s minds.”

Kasujja believes any attempts by the Najjanakumbi faction to organize a parallel delegate’s conference could led to party members believing the allegations against them.

He says, “Holding a parallel election will just justify the earlier claim that they received the NRM money.”