Police in Kampala spent the better part of Tuesday morning involved in running battles with boda boda riders who were protesting the death of their colleague.

On Tuesday, a Safeboda rider was crashed by a garbage truck along eight Street in Industrial Area.

According to eyewitnesses, the rider who was trying to flee traffic police and KCCA traffic wardens was crashed as he joined the road during the escape.

“As the rider tried to join the road, the garbage truck hit the front tyre forcing the motorbike to fall in the middle of the road and he was run over by the truck,” said Victor Masiriwa, a boda boda rider.

Following the accident in which the rider died on the spot, the driver of the garbage truck sped off, sparking a protest by the riders who accused police of not helping to arrest the situation.

Meanwhile, the rowdy boda boda riders blocked the road as they moved with their dead colleague’s body.

They later tried to roundup traffic police officers who were nearby, prompting the police Field Force Unit to respond by firing teargas to disperse the rowdy riders.

This state of affairs saw police run after riders who tried to block Jinja road in protest over the death of their colleague.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident.

He named the deceased as Steven Kimbowa riding a motorcycle registration number UFP 327T who was knocked by a garbage truck registration number UBG 834F.

“Police in Kabalagala has therefore kicked off investigations into this accident after the boda boda rider was knocked dead. The cause of the accident is being investigated since we don’t know whether it was the rider or the truck in the wrong,” Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that after the accident, the boda boda riders tried to block several roads as well as trying to beat traffic police officers whom they blamed for leading to the accident.

“This prompted police to use reasonable force to disperse them. Two of the riders were arrested but we warn that we will never allow such hooliganism.”

According to Owoyesigyire, the investigations will also help clear the air on allegations by the riders that the deceased was fleeing from police and KCCA enforcement officers.

The garbage truck driver has since been arrested.