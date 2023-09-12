National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi is facing backlash for remarks he made that have been deemed as tribal and offensive following Luwero public rally.

Social media has been flooded with criticism from Ugandans, who accuse Kyagulanyi of promoting sectarianism, identity politics, and hate speech.

Kyagulanyi is on a countrywide tour which he started in Mbarara in August.

However, his recent tour in Luweero has drawn criticism, with accusations that he was being tribalistic and spreading hate speech.

During the rally, Kyagulanyi made several allegations against the government, accusing some officials of colluding with big Chinese companies to force the Baganda people off Lake Victoria.

He also targeted President Museveni, claiming that he is trying to install his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as the President of Uganda.

“They are wasting money on birthday celebrations. Museveni is trying to impose on us his foolish son. Museveni thinks he will build his monarchy on the bones of our grandfathers. That can never ever happen again,” he said.

“Those in power came here with torn shirts and torn shoes and could not afford a second underwear,” said Kyagulanyi referring to National Resistance Army (NRA) combatants.

He urged the Baganda not to passively watch as their land is taken away.

He further alleged that both President Museveni and his son were planning to harm him, referring to Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as an ‘idiot’.

However, Kyagulanyi did not present any evidence to support his claims.

He warned that if he was killed, the Baganda would take action against those who have grabbed their land.

He also claimed that during the NRA war, Museveni marked lands in Luwero for later acquisition.

Many Ugandans took to social media, particularly X to condemn Kyagulanyi’s remarks, stating that he was sowing seeds of anarchy and promoting sectarian violence in Uganda.

Although some Ugandans defended Kyagulanyi’s right to freedom of speech, the majority criticised his language, as it not only crossed a line but also fueled sectarianism, which poses a danger to the country.

Margaret Muhanga, the Minister of State for Primary Healthcare, condemned Kyagulanyi’s remarks, stating that no aspiring leader should speak in such a manner.

“Fellow Ugandans, let’s rise up and say NO to ideologically bankrupt politicians like Bobi Wine, who seek to exploit tribalism for their own selfish interests and cause civil war.Our priority now is economic development,” she said.

Captain Mike Mukula, the National Resistance Movement Vice Chairperson for the East region, expressed concern about a dangerous trend of hate campaigns emerging in Ugandan politics.

He urged all political leaders to employ decorum and humility in their language, emphasizing that political hygiene is crucial for mature politics.

Several government officials, including government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo, Kampala Resident City Commissioner Hudu Hussien among others, have also condemned Kyagulanyi, stating that his rhetoric is filled with hate and is not suitable for a leader.

However, some opposition leaders believe that they are raising valid issues that affect Ugandans who have felt oppressed for too long.

Analysts have pointed out that Kyagulanyi’s political tactics are not unique, as President Museveni used similar tactics before coming to power.

By appealing to the grievances of the Baganda against the regime, Kyagulanyi following a path similar to Museveni’s strategies in the 1980s and 2000s.

They note that the only difference is that Museveni targeted different ethnic groups, such as the Acholi, Lango, and West Nilers, in his speeches.

These tactics helped Museveni rise to power and strengthen his presidency in the 1990s.

It seems that Kyagulanyi’s politics is somewhat of a copycat of Museveni’s, considering that he was just a toddler when Museveni assumed power in 1986.

Despite criticising ethnicity and religious sectarianism, Museveni’s presidency has predominantly been built upon these very factors,according to analysts.

Kyagulanyi has however criticised the government for openly practicing tribalism and nepotism in various spheres and institutions, while simultaneously refusing to accept responsibility and instead blaming those who expose these practices.

He called them out as a group of hypocrites.