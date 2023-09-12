Police in Mpigi district has arrested an Italian national identified as Patrick Forouzesh for alleged rape of a 23-year-old maid.

Forouzesh is suspected to have committed the offence on September 5, 2023 at around 5pm.

Facts gathered indicate that the suspect, met the victim at her sister’s place, who deals in chicken feed at Mpami village, and offered her a job as a house maid, at a monthly pay of Shs200,000.

The victim is said to have started work the following day, but while cleaning the table, she was grabbed by the suspect, dragged to the sofa and raped.

According to the police spokesperson Fred Enanga, upon receiving the report from the victim’s sister, Mpigi police arrested the suspect.

”The victim informed her sister and on the September 6, 2023, the matter was reported at Mpigi police station. The victim was medically examined and DNA samples obtained. The suspect was arrested and examined on PF 24a.” Enanga said.

Following the incident, Enanga has cautioned against taking advantage of female workers, and sexually assaulting them.

He added that the police is in coordination with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to ensure the suspect is charged to court, to help bring justice to the victim.