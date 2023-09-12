The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has arrived in Fort Portal to participate in the 28th Empango Coronation anniversary celebrations for the King of Tooro

The celebrations—happening today at Tooro Palace, Karuzika hill in Fort Portal City are also being graced by several government officials and members of the diplomatic corps.

The coronation anniversary, traditionally known as Empango, is marked annually on the day the reigning king in Tooro Kingdom ascended to the throne.

On September 12 of every year, Tooro Kingdom celebrates King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV coronation anniversary since he ascended to the throne in 1995 at the age of three years.

King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV ascended to the throne after the death of his father King David Patrick Olimi Kaboyo, making him the youngest ruling monarch in the whole world.

Tooro Kingdom was founded in 1822 when Omukama Kaboyo Olimi I, the eldest son of Omukama of Bunyoro Nyamutukura Kyebambe III of Bunyoro, broke away and established his own independent kingdom.

Tooro Kingdom was part of the large empire of Kitara, under the reign of the Babiito dynasty, which dates back to the 16th century.