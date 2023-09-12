On September 9th, Mbarara came alive with youthful exuberance and style as students from across Western Uganda gathered at KOSIYA Hotel for the eagerly awaited Hi Skool Kiromo Mbarara Edition.

This vibrant event, hosted by MC Ollo and sponsored by NBS TV, Afromobile, Sumz Snacks, Mirinda, and Country Cinema, transformed Mbarara into a hub of fashion-forward fun for holidaymakers.

The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as students from diverse schools flaunted their unique fashion sense and talents. It was a melting pot of trendy styles, showcasing the students’ creativity and individuality through fashion.

These contests spanned music, dance, and modeling, revealing outstanding talents from:

Najjumba Zahara, from St. Elizabeth, became Miss High School Western Uganda, gracefully captivating the audience.

MC Jojo from Mbarara Secondary School earned the title of Best MC in Western Uganda, displaying exceptional hosting skills.

Ibanda Secondary School students claimed Best Instrumentalist for their musical prowess.

Mbarara High School dazzled with their dance moves, securing Best Dancer and Best Fashionista titles.

Mbarara Secondary School shone as the Best Rapper.

Shivan from St. Elizabeth was celebrated as the Best Model, impressing with charisma and runway presence.

Deo Klein from Ntare School excelled, winning Best Model Group and Best Fashionista.

MC Ronah from Heritage School was honored as the Best Female MC.

Despite unpredictable weather, the event continued, with student performers and artists taking the stage. From Fik Fameica to Crysto Panda, Anknown to Liam Voice, Victor Ruz to Omega 256, and Benty Boys to Kataleya and Kandle, the audience enjoyed an array of musical talent, even in adverse conditions.

Hi Skool Kiromo Mbarara Edition celebrated youth culture, talent, and fashion, showcasing the limitless potential of Western Ugandan students.