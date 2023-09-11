Major General James Birungi, the Chief of Military Intelligence, has emphasised the importance of regional efforts in addressing mutual security concerns.

He said this can also help in combating threats such as terrorism, drugs, human trafficking, and money laundering.

His remarks were delivered by Brigadier General Dominic Twesigomwe, the Commandant of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, during a Defence Intelligence Exchange Meeting between the Military Intelligence of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces and the Defence Intelligence of the South Africa National Defence Forces.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Headquarters in Mbuya.

Major General Birungi stated, “The above threats require collaborative efforts on a regional level.

This meeting is one such effort to share and exchange intelligence and propose joint strategies to tackle these threats.”

He also highlighted Uganda’s contribution to regional stabilisation efforts, including participation in the East African Community Regional Force in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia.

Colonel Otsile Benedict Segami, who led the intelligence delegation from the South Africa National Defence Forces (SANDF), highlighted the positive global developments of the BRICS Summit and the Uganda-South Africa Trade and Investment Summit.

He stated, “This meeting not only benefits the business domain, but also strengthens relations between our two governments as part of the security cluster.”

Colonel Segami reiterated the significance of the meeting and emphasized the importance of discussing shared interests in enhancing regional and continental defense and security.

He emphasised the need for continued engagement to find solutions to the problems affecting both countries and the security of the continent.