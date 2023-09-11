By Solomon Kyambadde

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to one of the greatest life’s show on Earth – the JOB INTERVIEW EXTRAVAGANZA! It’s a spectacle filled with rehearsed smiles, awkward handshakes, and the never-ending quest to impress the ‘hiring gods’. But hold onto your resume, because in this article, we’re about to reveal why job interviews are as overrated as the last season of your favorite TV show.

The Insanity of First Impressions:

Well, Let me help you say it, job interviews are essentially like “speed dating” for your career. Imagine choosing your lifelong partner based on a five-minute speed dating session. Sounds ludicrous, Sikyo? Research shows that these quick encounters often lead to snap judgments, which, and let’s face it, are about as reliable as predicting the weather in the age of climate change. Ok I dare you hold a 1 month job interview!

The Confidence Conundrum:

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever heard the phrase, “Fake it ’til you make it”? Well, that’s basically the job interview motto. Candidates are encouraged to exude confidence even if they’re trembling inside. Studies have revealed that this performance often overshadows actual qualifications. So, we’re basically hiring the best actors rather than the best fit for the job. Ugawood, Nollywood, Hollywood and all ‘woods’ would be proud!

The Predictive Pitfall:

Imagine picking your Premier league winner based on their manager’s pre-game press conference. That’s the level of accuracy we’re talking about when it comes to job interviews predicting future job performance. Research indicates that interview performance doesn’t always translate into on-the-job success. It’s like giving an Academy Award to a movie that flops at the box office.

The Stress Showdown:

Job interviews are notorious stress inducers. Imagine putting a person in a room with their future boss, asking them to perform under pressure, and then making a judgment about their potential based on how well they sweat it out. It’s like evaluating a fish’s climbing skills – it’s just not their natural habitat!

The Rise of the Interview Alternatives:

In recent years, there’s been a revolution in the hiring process. Innovative companies have started ditching traditional interviews in favor of more reliable methods. They use skills assessments, work samples, job auditions, and even personality assessments. It’s like a change that not only improves effectiveness but also ensures you won’t find yourself in a chaotic circus act.

So, there you have it – job interviews are like the circus acts of the hiring world. They might dazzle and entertain, but they’re not always the best way to find the talent you need. Let’s not rely on quick judgments, confidence contests, or bias-infested decisions. It’s time to embrace the alternatives, revolutionize hiring, and finally escape the big top of overrated job interviews. After all, the best employees might just be the ones who refuse to juggle flaming swords during their interview!

Let me know of what you think in the comment section below!