The leader of the Alliance for National Transformation(ANT), Mugisha Muntu, has warned that Uganda will remain a target for international terrorist groups like Al-Qaida and ISIS as long as the country continues its fight against them.

Speaking during an online engagement, Muntu emphasised that countries with forces in other nations like Somalia, should invest heavily in domestic security, prepare their forces for any threat, and ensure that the government is accountable to the population.

“They should prepare their forces to able to detect and neutralize any threat at the domestic level because they should know that they are target,”he said.

He called upon Uganda, as well as Kenya and Burundi, to prepare their forces to detect and neutralize any domestic threat.

Muntu urged these countries to invest heavily in their forces and adopt professional practices to prioritize the security of their nations instead of personal gain.

He emphasised that leaders must be accountable to the population and address domestic concerns such as poverty and unemployment to prevent further insecurity.

“Because normally when you have a country which is non-accountable to the population, there are also those who use the loopholes of the security to benefit themselves and the moment you have leaders who slid into that temptation then it can actually become a bigger problem to the cause of insecurity,” he said.

Muntu also highlighted the demoralization of security forces due to leaders plotting to steal from the government and neglecting their welfare.

This negatively impacts the morale and professionalism of the forces.

“When we are in this kind of situation, you need to have the whole country behind you. You need to do things on the domestic front where people are benefiting because you have the people who think they are bottled up, that itself is a problem,” he said.

During Muntu’s countrywide mobilization tour, he observed that the people are tired of the current regime.

Muntu’s comments come after the recent arrest of a suicide bomber and the recovery of multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Rubaga Division, Kampala City.

The United Kingdom previously issued a terror alert for Uganda, which was initially criticized but later acknowledged as a real threat by Ugandan security authorities.

According to a counterterrorism report by the United States government, Uganda is vulnerable to terror attacks.

Therefore, it is crucial for the country to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to mitigate these risks.