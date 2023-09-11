In a horrifying incident that has sent shockwaves through Amuria district, a 53-year-old man, Otude James, is currently in police custody for allegedly raping his own 100-year-old biological mother.

The disturbing incident occurred on September 8, 2023 of this month at approximately 11:00 pm.

Addressing journalists on Monday morning, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga provided details of the crime. According to Enanga, the suspect had recently separated from his wife and returned home on the fateful night.

“We are currently holding in custody a 53 year old man Otude James who raped his mother on the 8th of September at around 11:00pm” Noted Enanga

Upon arrival, he found his elderly mother asleep in a weak, grass-thatched house. It was then that he allegedly launched a brutal attack on her, tying her hands with a mosquito net before committing the heinous rape act.

Afterward, he returned to Asamuk trading center in Amuria, where he spent the night.

“He attacked her, tied the hands using a mosquito net and raped the mother,” recounted Enanga.

Police were alerted to the scene and discovered a scene of chaos upon arrival. The door had been broken, and the house was in disarray, with bedding and belongings scattered about.

Concerned residents, outraged by the heinous crime, had attempted to take matters into their own hands, threatening to harm the suspect. However, police managed to intervene and rescue Otude from the angry mob.

He was subsequently rushed to Asamuk Health Center III for medical attention, where he is currently under guard.

Enanga revealed that the police would conduct a mental examination on the suspect to determine his mental state and whether he was of sound mind at the time of the alleged crime.

The shocking incident has left the community in disbelief, and authorities are committed to ensuring a thorough investigation into this deeply disturbing case.