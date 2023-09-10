The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with reigning Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei have launched the Elgon Half Marathon.

The half marathon is set to take place in Mbale on October 28, and will be covered live on NBS Sport.

According to the organisers, the event will feature 5km, 10km and 21km running events transversing the foothills of Mt Elgon National Park.

Speaking at the launch held at National Forestry Authority (NFA) head offices, long-distance runner, Cheptegei thanked UNDP for brokering the partnership which he said will help in driving the climate agenda as well as promoting sport tourism in the country.

“I’m so pleased to announce this partnership with UNDP for the first ever Elgon Half Marathon partnership. This partnership will go a long way in addressing the challenges faced by Elgon region as far as climate agenda is concerned.” Cheptegei said.

Elsie Attafuah, the resident representantive for UNDP observed that the half marathon, provides a perfect opportunity to address the climate concerns as well as championing community development in Elgon region.

“The half marathon offers us a unique opportunity to leverage the brand of Joshua Cheptegei to amplify the conversation on the urgency of decisive climate action to conserve Elgon region‘s unique biodiversity while driving the creation of new opportunities for the youth and women.” Attafuah remarked.

Next Media promises special coverage.

In his remarks, the Deputy CEO of Next Media, Joe Kigozi expressed the group’s privilege to be on board for the first-ever half marathon organised by the Olympic champion.

He described the partnership as ‘natural’ because it resonates well with Next Media brands’ values of transforming climate and championing sports.

“With the support of our brands under NBS Television and NBS Sport, every Ugandan will get to know the purpose; why we are running. We are going to explain the purpose to every Ugandan, young, old, male or female. We are going to to be able to take this marathon to the world. We are going to make sure that every one across the world watches the marathon live from Elgon to the world.” Kigozi said.

According to the organisers, the marathon is designed to amplify the need for climate action and biodiversity conservation in the Elgon.

The half marathon will also feature Cheptegei, as well as teammates and training partners including Victor Kiplangat, Stephen Kissa, Peruth Chemutai, Halima Nakaayi, Winnie Nanyondo and several other elite athletes.