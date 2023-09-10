A female intern doctor in Kabale Referral Hospital was attacked, robbed, and raped while on her way to the facility.

The incident is part of a series of criminal activities targeting medical interns in the area.

In a letter to the Federation for Uganda Medical Interns (FUMI), a group of 20 doctors, 16 nurses, and 4 pharmacists detailed the horrifying experiences they have faced during their first month of internship.

These include a male intern being attacked and robbed in his rental unit, as well as two female interns whose padlocks were broken but managed to avert robbery through loud screams for help.

In addition to the physical and sexual assaults, the interns expressed concern over the lack of security and accommodation facilities provided to them.

They highlighted the close proximity of a well-equipped intern complex to the hospital gate, which remains inaccessible to them due to negotiations with the contractor.

“It is even more painful to inform you that as all this goes on, each day as we come from our distant,insecure, sorry state places of residence to serve our patients.,we pass by a complete magnificent interns complex just a stone throw away from the main hospital gate,” the interns stated in the letter seen by The Nile Post.

The interns called for immediate action to ensure their safety and efficient service delivery to patients.

“We continue to hope and pray that one day before we are harmed by the criminals,the doors to this interns complex shall be opened to us,”part of their letter further read.

In response, Dr. Bill Adrati, President of FUMI, emphasised the need for urgent intervention from local, regional, and national authorities to address the security and accommodation challenges faced by medical interns.

“The local government, through the security committee should convene an urgent security meeting involving the relevant and affected parties to strengthen surveillance, patrol and provide armed security within the proximity of the hospital and the temporary,”he said.

He highlighted instances of robbery, distant and unsafe accommodation, physical and sexual assaults, and urged authorities to find immediate solutions to support medical interns.

Dr. Adrati asked the hospital administration to develop mechanisms to provide secure transport to medical interns, particularly those on night duty.

He proposed this as an immediate temporary solution while the process of relocation to the interns is expedited.

Dr. Adrati stated that the government should intervene to address the funding gap and disagreement between the contractor and hospital administration.

In addition, he urged authorities to grant medical interns access to the interns mess while the government harmonizes the impasse halting the contractor from handing over.

Dr. Adrati requested the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development to consider monthly payment of allowances to medical interns.

Delays in payment and insufficient appropriation of allowances often force interns to seek cheaper but distant accommodation, or reside in unsafe areas.