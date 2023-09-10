Round Three of the Singleton Match-play Challenge Season 7 left an indelible mark at Entebbe Club.

The day started off with golfers fiercely competing on the course for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Then the true magic of the day unfolded at the 19th hole; the soul-themed experience will live in the hearts of many that attended as an unforgettable night of unprecedented enjoyments.

Golfers and their guests were taken back in time to a 90’s disco-themed party; the ambiance was electric, the nostalgic 80’s and 90’s music was on point, the Singleton was flowing, and a big number of guests adhered to the disco dress code.

Singleton spiced up the drink catalogue with creatively crafted cocktails, with some starters on the house.

Entebbe Club was transformed into a scene reminiscent of an early 90’s movie, complete with big hair, sequins, and soulful rhythms of 90’s RnB.

In his address, Emmy Hashakimana, the UBL Marketing Director, applauded golfers for their support that has ensured the Singleton 19th hole experiences remains the biggest celebration associated with any golfing events in the country.

“The Singleton in its purest form prides itself in crafting first impressions to make lasting ones, and you can all bear me witness that tonight’s 19th hole is a thing for the books, and I believe that is the legacy that this journey now calls its own,” he said.

Emmy also congratulated the night’s winners for their outstanding display on the greens; “Allow me extend my heartfelt congratulations to those who have advanced to the quarter-finals. Your performance today has truly distinguished you as the superior teams. For those who did not make it, I encourage you to embrace the enjoyments of the evening and toast to Singleton,” he added.

Some of the night’s winners included Basiima Bridget (nearest to the pin), Martha Babirye (Longest drive ladies), John Basabose (Longest drive men), Samson Akankiza (Group C Men), and Marvin Kagooro (Group B Men).

But the night’s highlight was the remarkable entertainment line up of three renowned DJs, that included our very own DJ Slick Stuart, and the two visiting Kenyan disc spinners; DJ Shaky and DJ Forest from Kenya.

The trio were a perfect blend, as they led guests on a musical journey through the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Classics like London Beat’s “I’ve Been Thinking About You,” Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing,” Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It, Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean,” had everyone on their feet, grooving on the dance floor.

Midway their set, Entebbe Club Trustee Edward Kabuchu took to the mic and took it upon himself to introduce the two guest Djs; “These are not your average deejays, these are high ranking professionals in Kenya that love playing good music as a hobby. Allan Wainaina- aka DJ Shaky, is the Chief Finance Officer at Telkom Kenya Limited, while Andrew Waititu- aka DJ Forest, is technology professional by day. So let’s give them a warm welcome and show them how we party in Entebbe,” Kabuchu said.

On the other hand, DJ Slick Stuart’s Amapiano interludes stood out as they served a perfect balance between new and old skool, for the already ecstatic crowd.

Even late-night rains could not dampen the spirits, as the euphoric crowd danced into the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Round Three attracted over 168 players, including 20 visitors from Nyali Golf Club from Mombasa Kenya. In attence was Kenya Ambassador to Kenya His Excellency George Owino, Eunice Waweru UBL’s Finance & Strategy and UBL Supply Chain Director, Anthony.