By Robert Kigongo

Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu President of National Unity Platform has been on his countrywide mobilisation tour dubbed Wake up Uganda (ZUKUKA Uganda) in areas of Mbarara, Fort Portal, Kasese, Kabale, Mayuge, Mbale and Luwero where he has attracted hundreds of thousands of young people.

Previously opposition players and political parties have endured tear gas violence, brutality, unlawful arrests and unfair treatment while on political trails and exercising constitutional rights but compared to the 2021 presidential and parliamentary elections, NUP successful countrywide mobilisation tour is clear progress of civic space and peaceful assembly that indeed is considered a cornerstone of democracy as Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate the international Day for Democracy on 15TH September 2023.

Peaceful assembly is a fundamental right that allows individuals to gather, express their opinions, and engage in peaceful protests or demonstrations. Peaceful assembly enables citizens to exercise their freedom of speech, association, and expression, which are essential components of a democratic society.

It provides a platform for diverse voices to be heard, fostering public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. By allowing people to peacefully express their grievances or advocate for change, peaceful assembly strengthens democratic processes, encourages dialogue between citizens and the government, and helps shape public policies.

However, it is important to note that while peaceful assembly is a vital aspect of democracy, it should always be conducted within the boundaries of the law and respect for the rights and safety of all individuals involved for example in Mbale there is a viral picture of NUP younger supporter dressing a poster to the police man and his motor cycle if the police officer had reacted it would be as a result of provocation and abuse of peaceful assembly.

Previously police used to intolerant due to the public order management Act that was facilitated and presented by the former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi who was later caught up by the same law while addressing a political rally in Mbale when was stopped by deputy IGP Andrew Felix Kaweesa.

During NUP campaign trail we have witnessed security agencies not using tear gas, unlawful dispersing crowds ,antagonizing processions and supporters of Robert Kyagulanyi’s National Unity Platform as the tradition has been,question on whose orders where these officers acting upon because its same system and government?

We have also witnessed number of democratic principles being respected such has Freedom of participation and political tolerance where supporters of political parties did not interfere with NUP gatherings,

Not just the Robert Kyagulanyi’s National Unity platform has enjoyed this civic space and peaceful assembly but civil societies, religious and cultural institutions and political parties including National Resistance movement led by the Right Honorable Prime minister Nabbanja Robinah is mobilising the population under a campaign of mobilizing farmers but the fact she is moving with the party secretariat and office of National chairman in Kyambogo clearly we cannot be disputed from political mobilisation.

On the hand the Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba movement dubbed the MK movement has been mobilising for supporters all over the country with the recent being Bukedea at the invitation of the speaker of parliament.

Peaceful assembly can happen in absence of civic space an environment in which individuals and groups can freely express their opinions, assemble, and engage in peaceful activities without fear of repression or persecution.

When civic space is constrained, it becomes challenging for citizens to voice their concerns, advocate for their rights, and contribute to public discourse. This lack of participation weakens the democratic process, as it stifles diverse perspectives, hampers the exchange of ideas, and limits the ability to address societal issues effectively.

On brighter side there are many democracy debates on radio, television, print media and social media which is work in progress to ensure control of abuse of power, bill of rights, civic space, freedom of participation, political tolerance, right to dissent, equality, political tolerance and Peaceful assembly.

However all the above bill of rights and principles of democracy are protected by the constitution of Uganda and the United Nations charter, therefore the duty of the reigning government and incumbent is safeguarding them.

If Uganda government, security organs, and National Resistance Movement continues with this level of democratic consciousness like Kenya and Tanzania, it will eventually avoid future calamities that we are witnessing in West Africa, Sudan, El Salvador and other parts of the World.

If this peaceful assembly, civic space and political tolerance is not temporarily allow me to take this honor to applaud the government, security officers and agencies upon this milestone towards attaining a democratic society where all political players and political parties across the spectrum can equally enjoy the same rights.

The writer Robert Kigongo is a democracy deliverer and justice hunter

[email protected]