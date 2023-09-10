The Uganda Society of Architects organised their second annual sports gala on Saturday at Kyambogo Cricket Oval with the theme, “Family, Fun, Profession”.

This event was graced by the State Minister of Lands and Housing, Hon. Judith Nabakooba. Nabakooba was surprised at the informative fun of the gala by serious professionals to reach out to the public.

She commended them on the gala while reminding the architects that they are the guardians of public safety in the buildings they work on and approve. She urged the public to always use registered architects to avoid construction of poor quality buildings.

The Vice President of Uganda Society of Architects, Jacklyn Namayanja reiterated the minister’s call on use of registered architects.

She further urged unregistered architects to work towards joining the society.

She also called upon all architects to always participate in the galas as they are great networking opportunities.