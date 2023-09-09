A milf! If a milf is interested in your man, you are most likely going to lose him. The amount of peace that comes with milfs continued to worry the young women. Your boyfriend will be walking away for an older sexy woman who has children.

When it all began, we thought these men had mum issues. We believed that it is not normal for a man in his mid-twenties to want to lay a woman in her 40s. We were wrong, sexy is old and responsible.

Men are tired of having to mute their girlfriends on social media because they try to engage in every argument. It’s okay to not have a comment about every little thing. It’s okay to shut up and listen sometimes.

Young women are highly opinionated and that’s okay. But your opinion sometimes can be silent and it is okay. Step away from certain arguments. It’s okay to lose. Not everything is something to win.

Stop stressing your boyfriend with all types of problems. You can’t be the problem girlfriend. That every text is a call for a favour. That young man is not your father. If you can’t provide the basics for yourself, you shouldn’t allow people in your life.

Hair, food, fuel, and all the other basics are not your boyfriend’s responsibility. And as and when he chips in, he is not taking over your bills. He is just helping that once or twice. You should be able to work it out when he says he doesn’t have money.

Your boyfriend has found solace in a milf because she has no time for small fights. In fact, she might even know about you and she is not fighting. She knows what she brings to the table and why she is at the table in the first place. She is not looking for a da. She is looking for a lover.

Women above 30 years of age serve the best leg. If you find your man being ridden by a woman in her 30s or above, walk away. They don’t just understand sex, they invest in it and not by buying kitoko, no. By making sure that they look and smell like the sexiest beasts on earth.

They have money to make his life better, you need his money to make your life better. Even you wouldn’t date you with all those financial problems. You can’t compete with a woman who will pay for a hotel every week and still ride him right.

It is true what they say about peace. If every female in your man’s life is a threat, take a break and first heal. Older women prefer he has more female friends to keep him busy as she takes care of her core. Be his peace of mind because the milf is heaven-sent.

Once he has tested the good in a milf, they will always be his taste.

Till next time, some of these things have killed people.