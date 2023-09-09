With the 2023 men’s Rugby Africa Sevens slated for next weekend at the Harare sports grounds in Zimbabwe, Uganda Rugby Sevens head coach Tolbert Onyango has today named the final 12-man squad for the tournament.

The three-time African champions have had weeks of training as they target the one-available slot at next year’s Paris Olympics and also aim to retain the title having won it on home soil last year.

The side is captained by Ian Munyani with Aaron Ofoyrwoth named first vice-captain and Adrian Kasito second vice-captain. Rhinos center Davis Shimwa has been handed a national team debut with Pius Ogena returning to the fold following a two-year absence.

Despite the absence of the experienced Michael Wokorach, the side features several players who have previously played at the international stage.

The other players in the squad include; France based winger Phillip Wokorach, Mubarak Wandera, Denis Etwau, Isaac Massa, William Nkore, Norbert Okeny and Alex Atulinda.

Head coach Tolbert Onyango believes the side is ready for the challenge ahead, “We have prepared well, the Union has supported us in all ways so we are going for the title. We first face Algeria who are a very good side so we have o be sharp, Burkina Faso are a good side and will bring their A-game while we have played against Zimbabwe over the years and it’s a tough pool,” Onyango noted.

On debutant Davis Shimwa, Onyango says he has grown to earn a slot in the national team, “We brought him into the squad two years ago and he didn’t have what it took and we brought him in again this time and he has improved. He has been very instrumental for Rhinos in the series that he has managed to play.”

Winger Norbert Okeny believes the preparations have been intense, “As a team we have taken a lot of time to prepare for this tournament and have take time to work on some of the mistakes have made in previous tournaments.”

“We have different game approaches and game plans to come out victorious in the group stages. Our focus is to first win in the group and then we will see how we can play to come out winners.” Okeny revealed.

The winner will automatically qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics while the second and third placed teams will progress to the final Olympic qualification tournament. In addition, the top two teams will qualify for the 2024 Challenger Series.