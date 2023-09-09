By Lawrence Mushabe

The Member of Parliament for Entebbe Municipality, Kakembo Micheal Mbwatekamwa said the technical staff and officials at the Municipal council are part and partial of all central issues that are affecting Entebbe.

Kakembo added according to the Inspector General of Government (IGG) report; Entebbe is mostly affected by land management issues which is a result of corrupt officials and technical staff at the municipal council.

“The issues of land management in Entebbe remain unanswered; on the issue of central market, there’s a private owner who claims the ownership of part of land. However, the IGG report showed and identified the same land (plot 2A) at central market as redundant and that is not used by the council. When I personally asked officials from the municipal council, they said process to acquire the land title for the same land is ongoing which sounds controversial. We ask who is fooling who? And so many other land cases but as leaders, we are yet to know the facts” Kakembo said

Kakembo also highlighted that the municipal council is authorized to undertake the process of acquiring land titles.

They are entitled to order for the survey of land, they sign the transfer of the lease tenure from tell customer tenure to lease or free hold , so council is in the middle of everything amidst all these land issues.

Last week, the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Local government summoned Officials from Entebbe Municipal Council for the second time to provide an account of the resources allocated and utilized in the financial year 2021/2022 that attracted attention to several issues including utilization of land known as Muzinga square, Central market and Kigungu health centre three land wrangles among other related issues.

Kakembo who sits on the same committee, called for the political will from the mayor and the town clerk to be vigilant on issues raised by the people of Entebbe

“The problem is corruption of our so called custodian who are supposed to protect and instead they start selling the property they are supposed to protect in trust of our people which is dangerous towards our development as Entebbe”

Currently, the legislator is on the campaign of donating scholastic equipments around schools in Entebbe including the new curriculum textbooks, sports equipments among others as a way of promoting education and student performance.

Kakembo also showed his disgrace towards the Parish Development Model (PDM) program which the beneficiaries in Entebbe claim the money is still frozen and inaccessible on the prescribed Bank accounts

“It’s only in Entebbe in the whole country where the PDM money has not been received by the beneficiaries in Entebbe” he added.

Kakembo was ranked among the best performing legislators for the year 2022/2023 and vows to seek for another term of office for Entebbe Municipality come 2026