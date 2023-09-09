Men going through mental health challenges have been urged to speak up and seek support from their peers and professionals.

The call was made by Dr. Raymond Odokonyero, the president of Phychiatric Association of Uganda, during day one of the Uganda Medical Expo at UMA Show Grounds.

Speaking to journalists, Odokonyero highlighted that men suffer more from several types of mental health illnesses than women due to the social background where men are socialised to be strong and people who do not break down.

He said that due to this socialisation, men continue to suffer quietly from many forms of distress which often lead to mental health problems.

However, he advised them to break this socialisation and learn to ask for help whenever confronted with depression and anxiety issues.

“Many men need to learn to ask for help. We know how to respond to help other people. So, I encourage them to ask for help from their peers, friends and their boys because men can talk better to men. Talk to your boys, ask for help,” Odokonyero urged.

Odokonyero also urged systems and work places to prioritise men’s mental health by making talking about mental health a priority.

“Because you want a productive workforce. If the men are in the work place and are depressed or anxious, they can’t perform. So, it is in their best interest to ensure there are mental health programmes for men,”

In his discussion, on day two of the expo, Rev. Nathan Mugalu, a priest and counselling psychologist called for living a balanced life especially among young corporate professionals for the betterment of their health.

He also shed light on the plight of mental health, urging Ugandans dealing with depression and anxiety issues to always seek support from their families and close people before it gets too late.

Mugalu, stressed that many Ugandans fear to seek mental support, because of fear to be perceived as weak, further advising them to break this fear.

“You cannot handle it alone, everybody needs support. Seeking support does not mean that you’re weak. Seeking support means that you’re strong enough to realise that you have a challenge and that therefore you need professional Psychotherapy.” Mugalu remarked.

According to Swalha Nabukeera, the head of Patient Education at MedXpo Africa Events, through the three-day expo, they intend to bridge the gap between the medical professionals and the public, which she says has been so big.

“For example, you find that when a person goes to the hospital, they will treat them. They will not tell them what exactly is the problem. They are usually told they have infections. So, that’s the gap we want to bridge. We want to tell people what exactly is the problem, and how they can prevent it,” Nabukeera said.

Nabukeera remarked that at the expo, attendees are getting access to quality medical information about several illnesses that they did not have. This, she says will improve their health as well as preventing them from spending a lot on illnesses they may not have had information about.

She says the expo is part of MedXpo Africa’s “Health Literacy Campaign” that aims at spreading awareness about quality health information to help communities do informed decisions about their health.