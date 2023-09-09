Indian PM Narendra Modi said in his G20 opening speech on Saturday that the group has agreed to make the African Union a permanent member.

“With everyone’s approval, I request the AU head to take his seat as a permanent G20 member,” Modi said in his opening speech at the G20 event. The Indian leader shook hands with the current AU chair, Comoros President Azali Assoumani.

There has been a high degree of support for adding the AU to the G20 and it now becomes the second regional bloc to become a permanent member after the European Union.

The decision to include the AU is expected to strengthen the position of the Global South, which has been something Modi has been pushing for.

US President Joe Biden last year called for the AU’s inclusion in the G20, saying it’s been “a long time in coming.”

AU Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat hailed the bloc’s entry into the EU on messaging network X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I welcome the African Union’s entry into the G20 as full member. This membership, for which we have long been advocating, will provide a propitious framework for amplifying advocacy in favor of the Continent and its effective contribution to meeting global challenges,” he wrote.

Kenyan President William Ruto said the AU’s entry into the G20 will “give African interests and perspectives voice and visibility in this important body.”

Source: DW