Police of Luwero district are actively investigating a case of murder in which a woman killed her husband using a plate.

The deceased was a UPDF soldier identified as Sgt Cosmas Oriema attached to Makenke barracks in Mbarara district.

This incident occured on Friday at unknown time at Kiritimati zone, Luwero town council in Luwero district.

According to preliminary investigations, the deceased bought a plot with a house in Kizito zone, Luwero town council to settle his family but it is alleged that he has been having a long term domestic misunderstanding with his wife one Catherine Asaba who is the prime suspect in this case.

It is said that the couple has been having endless fights everyday until today when Asaba used brokeable plate to hit him on the head killing him instantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

After committing the offense, the suspect disappeared and police are searching for her.

By press time, the police scene of crime officers had cordoned off the home to record statements from relevant as the body was conveyed to Kasana Luwero Hospital for postmortem.

This follows a similar incident that happened at Jinja road police barracks where a police officer shot dead his wife due to domestic misunderstandings.