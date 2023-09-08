The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has signed a loan agreement worth Sh112 billion ($30m) with the government of Uganda to fund the construction and equipping of the Uganda Heart Institute Project.

The agreement was signed by SFD Chief Executive Officer, Sultan Al-Marshad, and the Minister of Finance, Matia Kasajja, on behalf of the Uganda government.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health, and official representatives from both parties.

According to the statement seen by the Nile Post, the Uganda Heart Institute Project will be funded through a collaboration of entities with a shared vision of improving the health and well-being of people around the world.

The loan agreement aims to support the construction and equipping of the state-of-the-art Uganda Heart Institute, by establishing two fully equipped emergency admittance and care facilities, as well as intensive care and emergency services, covering catheterization procedure rooms, x-rays, and CT scans, among others.

Furthermore, the institute is to host a wide range of cardiovascular surgical interventions, five fully-fledged clinical and research laboratories, and 222 beds, out of which 20 beds will be for the Critical Care unit.

The project is expected to decrease the number of Ugandans leaving the country to receive cardiovascular treatment and will ensure that more people rely on the institute for their cardiovascular treatments, and is expected to benefit over 62,000 people.

In addition to providing new equipment and facilities, the Uganda Heart Institute Project will play a vital role in addressing cardiovascular disease management by training workers to effectively deal with heart problems, potentially decreasing mortality rates and heart disease in the region.

Commenting on the loan agreement, Minister Kasaija said, “The Saudi Fund for Development is one of the most reliable Arab Development Partners that has supported Uganda’s Economic Development since 1976 in the Agriculture, Livestock, Education (BTVET), and Energy sectors among others.”

The Minister of Health, Aceng, stated that the loan agreement marks the start of a transformative journey for the Uganda Heart Institute.

“This development loan demonstrates the SFD’s commitment to improving the lives of Ugandan citizens. It is a significant contribution to the health of our people and will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the healthcare landscape of the country. The new state-of-the-art facilities and services will position the Uganda Heart Institute as a global center of excellence in cardiovascular services.” Aceng said.

On his part, the CEO of SFD, Marshad, expressed SFD’s commitment to supporting sustainable development in Africa, which includes funding projects in key sectors such as healthcare.

“This loan agreement will play a major role in supporting Uganda’s healthcare sector and helping to prevent and treat heart disease, which is a major public health threat. We are proud to be part of this important initiative, which will contribute towards bettering the lives of many.”

Over the past four decades, the SFD has financed seven development projects in Uganda, worth USD 81 million.

These projects have been in the areas of energy, health, agriculture, and education. SFD believes that all countries deserve the opportunity to achieve their sustainable development goals.