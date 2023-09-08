By Jowet Matsiko

Money agencies and other financial institutions have been severely and been continuously hit by fraudsters all over the country, who are tech savvy.

The way these fraudsters acquire chunks of money from banks and other money holders is terribly confusing.

The government established the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA), to fight mostly money laundering but fraudsters in finance sector have been left with gaps for operation.

As a result of the growth of this cybercriminality, a top manager in Stanbic Bank told me that, they have increased monitoring and vigilance in digital transactions

Telecom companies have followed suit. Many have started hiring cyber sleuths to fight the criminals who at one time allegedly siphoned shillings 500 million out of the system on a daily.

I believe it is time this matter was brought to the attention of the fountain of honour President Museveni. I would urge State House to consider establishing a special “Anti Fraudulent Investigations Unit.”

This unit would help banks, telecom companies and police to track down these fraudsters with its specialized training.

The writer Jowet Matsiko is a political analyst and ardent supporter of the MK Movement