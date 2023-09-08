James Ereemye Mawanda has officially assumed office as the new public relations officer for the judiciary to replace Jamson Karemani who was appointed a judge.

On Friday, Karemani handed over office to his successor at a function held at the Judiciary headquarters in Kampala.

Speaking after officially assuming office, Ereemye pledged to build on the foundation of his predecessor.

“Today opens a new chapter for me where we shall be relating as I carry on the responsibility of the PRO of the judiciary. I want to promise you of total cooperation. I am one who believe that partnerships are key, networks are crucial, friendships are vital and support to each other is necessary. When we do all those four areas, each of us is capable of performing their duties,” Ereemye said.

Novice

Whereas he joined the judiciary 27 years ago as rising in ranks from a magistrate grade III trainee to a deputy registrar at the registry of magistrate’s affairs and data management, Ereemye admitted that he is a novice in his new job.

He however said he is ready to learn on the job.

“I want you(journalists) to teach me the dynamics of media operations and many others that you know and I cant pretend. If there are any challenges, I will be available to explain.”

Strategy

Ereemye said his strategies will include continuing with the judiciary court open day policy where members of the public interact with the judiciary as one of the ways to improve the institution’s image.

“I will continue working with other registries to have a feedback from the public on issues that impact on the image of the judiciary. One of my key tasks will be mentorship and supervision of the magistrates in terms of their performance and how they do their work. I will ensure customer care is key to the image of the judiciary to bring on board everyone.”

Speaking as he handed over office, Justice Jamson Karemani said he has learnt valuable lessons since 2019 when he was appointed the spokesperson for the judiciary.

He described his predecessor as one who has ben carefully selected and that “ we have high hopes in him to deliver.”

The judiciary Chief Registrar, Sara Langa Siu hailed Karemani for a “job well-done” but also described the new spokesperson as one who has experience that will enable him deliver on the new job.

“He is hardworking, highly organized, dependable, available but above all down to earth. He is a very good team player but also leads teams very well. I believe the traits he has will assist him in running the new assignment given to him.”