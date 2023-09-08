Muslims driving posh cars and owning several businesses have been persistently asking for free Haj opportunities, according to Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda.

Speaking at a thanksgivings function, the Mufti expressed his concern that financially stable Muslims should rather leave these opportunities to vulnerable groups.

He stressed the importance of learning the culture of saving and improving financial status in order to fulfill religious obligations such as paying alms and performing Haj rituals.

Mubaje cited the divine sayings of Prophet Muhammad who noted that whenever such virtues are practiced, they attract Allah’s Grace and blessings to help eliminate agony among his servants.

“It is really strange that I always receive Muslims who are asking me for free Haj opportunities yet some are driving posh cars, live in mansions, and own several businesses. This is being stingy, ungodly and being unmindful of God’s favours onto you,” Sheikh Mubaje said.

Mubaje asked them to maximise time and teach Muslims how they can capitalise on their favours to ripe divine rewards from God Almighty.

The Mufti called on Muslim clerics to teach their followers how to capitalize on their blessings and urged them to prioritize teaching about Zakah and the Haj ritual. He noted that two Islamic pillars are hardly talked about, which has contributed to the high levels of poverty within the community.

He also encouraged guests to utilize their resources, such as idle land, to generate income and raise funds for Haj.

“Suppose you have like seven acres of land lying idle, can’t you sell only an acre to raise the Haj fares?” he asked.

“Believe me when you do that Almighty Allah will bless you to have more,” he added. Turning to Sheikh Mpaso, the Mufti thanked him for being disciplined for the last 19 years he has served as a member of UMSC staff. “You really deserved going for Haj,” he added.

The Mufti thanked Sheikh Twaib Ali Mpaso for his disciplined service and urged Muslim leaders nationwide to implement income-generating projects on mosque lands.

Additionally, the Mufti advised Muslims to disregard certain groups in Kampala that seek to undermine UMSC projects through the media.

The event also featured speeches from other prominent figures, including Sheikh Ali Juma Shiwuyu, Sheikh Ziyad Swaleh Lubanga, and Sheikh Imran Ssali.

The Mpaso family organized the function to express gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon them.

Sheikh Ismail Kazibwe and other Sheikhs from Kamuli Muslim District also presented updates on the district’s affairs.