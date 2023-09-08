The Ministry of Health has boosted Mbale Regional Referral Hospital’s private wing with dialysis equipment to offer subsidized services to the community.

The move is part of the government’s intention to take the service closer to the people and to save the patients the burden of traveling all the way to Kapmala to access the service.

The facility was unveiled today by the senior hospital administrator Yonas Oboth and it is ready to receive patients.

The facility is expected to offer treatment to patients with compromised kidneys including those suffering from heart disease, severe malaria, maternal complications, kidney dysfunction, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney injury, and lifestyle are among the causes of kidney failure.

The facility includes two hemodialysis machines a water purifying plant to supply ultra-pure water to the dialysis unit. “each dialysis treatment utilizes atleast 120 liters of purified water,” said Dr. Daniel Kiggundu a physician attached to Kirudu hospital.

A physician and three nurses have been attached to manage patients after undergoing training at Kirudu Hospital in Kampala.

Hospital authorities are optimistic that the facility will ease the lives of patients who from time immemorial looked up to the government facilities in Kampala for affordable services.

Dr. Eric Ebonu, a physician attached to the facility, says at least two patients, predominantly mothers with complications during birth are referred to Kampala weekly.

Dialysis therapy ranges from shillings 200,000 to shillings 450,000 weekly.

Dialysis therapy is the process of removing toxic substances from a patient’s blood using a machine a function naturally performed by the Kidney.

Reports indicate that kidney disease is on the rise and is among the top 10 killers in Uganda with a case fatality rate of 21 percent among admitted patients.