The Rotary Club Kampala North in partnership with Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) and other companies such as Letshego Microfinance Bank, Centenary Bank, Rotary Club Kisugu (Victoria view), Rotary Club Jinja Source of Nile and Rotary Club C Sunchen (South Korea) have donated a set of medical equipment to Bududa community.

The set of medical equipment comprises of photogenic machine, incubator and baby warmer as well as wheelchairs and crutches to aid PWDs .

The donation is part of the $219,000 project dubbed “Bududa Adopt a Community” which has been under implementation since 2019 supporting communities in water and sanitation and hygiene, basic education and literacy, and economic empowerment.

The donated equipment includes state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, surgical instruments, and other essential medical supplies.

These items will play a crucial role in enhancing the capacity to diagnose, treat, and care for patients effectively.

Speaking about this donation, Suleiman Ngodi, the Sustainability and Communications Manager at UBL emphasized the company’s dedication to improving healthcare access in Uganda’s rural areas.

“We came together to support Bududa because its part of our sustainability project l. We need to see people’s lives changed. We consider ourselves as the first part of the society of Uganda before business. We always want to be part of the partnership,” he said.

“Our commitment to Uganda goes beyond brewing quality adult beverages. We are deeply invested in the well-being of our communities, and this partnership is a testament to that commitment.”

He said this is not the first time that UBL has been involved in initiatives aimed at improving the livelihood of communities, citing the 2020 project in which the organization supported the extension of piped water from the Bududa-Nabweya Gravity Flow System to Buwali Sub County in Bududa district.

Ibrahim Kasirye, the president of the Rotary Club Kampala North, expressed his enthusiasm for the project.

“We chose Bududa because it faces a lot of challenges of physical disabilities and its also relatively remote because people find it hard to use the services here because they stay up in the mountains.”

Kasirye said that the donation of medical equipment marks a significant milestone in the quest for improved healthcare services in Bududa.

He added that the donation is a testament to the positive change that can be achieved when corporate entities and community organisations work hand in hand for the greater good.

Kati Milton Wasuguyi, the Bududa District LC 5 chairperson said that lauded Rotary Club Kampala North and other partners for the donation and was optimistic that it will improve people’s lives.

“We are very grateful and honored. The rotary has been helpful to the people of Bududa, they

gave us water through UBL. This collaboration between the Rotary Club of Kampala North, UBL, Centenary Bank, and Letshego serves as an inspiring example of what can be accomplished when businesses and community groups unite in their commitment to improving lives.”