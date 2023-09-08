Speaker of parliament Anita Among has revealed that she is not bothered by reports that some ministers do not attend her plenary sessions because they do not like her.

Among said that no matter their feelings, they will have to do their duty because she has just begun her five year term.

The plenary sitting today has seen more than 20 ministers in attendance just a day after the speaker adjourned the house without any member of the executive.

“Kindly ministers help us and be in the house. You might not like the presiding officer, So what? We are here for 5years, You have no choice but to work with us,” Among said.

She added, “We know we are mere MPs but help us and attend.”

The speaker however issued a caution to all ministers that attendance will be a key factor in approval of all ministers in the next Cabinet.

“I want the chief executive of the country to know that the attendance will be key in vetting of ministers . The times you attend parliament will be used,” she said.

Some MPs, however, expressed their concern that there are ministers letting personal feelings affect their work.

“I am perturbed that some ministers say they are uncomfortable with the presiding officer. Are they serving you?” – Rosemary Nyakikongoro asked.

“Madam Speaker, we elected you overwhelmingly. I wonder how they can imagine in their heads that they can’t be here when you are chairing. We shall choose to discipline you in committees”, Alex Rukundo said.

This promoted the third deputy Prime Minister Lukia Isanga Nakadama to apologise to the house.

“I want to apologise on behalf of ministers for coming late yesterday. I pledge that we shall improve on time keeping,” Nakadama said.

“They keep apologising casually, let her commit never to let that happen again in the 11th parliament.” An unamused Solomon Silwanyi said.

As the speaker sent the house into two weeks recess, the leader of opposition Mathias Mpuuga tasked government to return with the responses to over 50 matters that they have never addressed.